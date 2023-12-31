Gladiator Gold: Cartagena’s Roman Discovery

By Catherine McGeer •
Secrets of Gladiators Unearthed
CARTAGENA‘s Roman Amphitheatre excavations have unveiled a fascinating discovery: the ‘fossa bestiaria,’ an underground pit for wild animals and gladiators. Set to be open to tourists next summer 2024, this pit beneath the arena served as a cage for beasts and an entry point for gladiators.
Mayor Noelia Arroyo announced the integration of this finding into tours, offering insight into the ancient spectacles held 2,000 years ago in Carthago Nova. The pit’s layout, access stairs, and traces of the wooden boards used atop the sand-covered arena were revealed during the dig.
The team plans to protect this section during further excavation, contributing to the 30 per cent of the amphitheatre already unearthed. Alongside this discovery, efforts to reconstruct a portion of the seating area’s perimeter wall showcase the monument’s dimensions using new stone blocks.
Uncovering eleven layers of paint on this wall highlights its prolonged historical use, emphasising the site’s cultural significance. These ongoing excavations, funded by the Ministry, aim not only to reveal archaeological treasures but also to highlight the diverse architectural styles that define Cartagena‘s rich Roman heritage.
