By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 22:59

La Vila Joiosa Boosts Beach Cleanliness Ensuring Tourist Attraction Excellence. Image: Ayuntamiento de La Vila Joiosa.

La Vila Joiosa has approved a contract extension for the cleaning and maintenance of all the beaches and coves in the area.

The modification to the existing contract, costing around €39,000, includes additional beaches such as El Torres, Racó Conill, Varadero, Estudiantes, and Tío Roig, which were not part of the original concession signed in May 2023.

With this modification, the cleaning service will now cover all the beaches of La Vila, addressing the increase in visitors and ensuring the cleanliness of these important tourist attractions.

The cost of the concession increases by approximately 14 per cent, going from €182,622.74 to €221,360.51 per season.

The decision to expand the service is seen as essential for maintaining cleanliness, especially considering the municipality’s efforts to obtain a Blue Flag for El Torres Beach.

The cleaning tasks include daily maintenance, street furniture, information panels, children’s or sports games, container emptying and cleaning, sweeping, repositioning of walkways and ramps, railing maintenance, and daily cleaning and disinfection of footbaths and taps.

The extension aims to enhance the overall cleanliness of all beaches in La Vila Joiosa, acknowledging their importance as a key tourist attraction.