Malaga Airport ranked among ‘best in the world’ in 2023.

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 20:30
One of the best in the world - Malaga airport.
Credit: Shutterstock/2169489579
MALAGA Airport has officially made it into the ‘best in the world ranking’ in 2023, a list which consists of nearly 200 airports around the world.
Only eight of these airports are located in Spain, and for the first time ever Malaga airport now joins them, coming in at 134th on the list.
The latest rankings for 2023 have been released by the organisation, AirHelp, a company which defends the rights of passengers worldwide and has established this annual ranking of the best airports in the world since 2015.
The ratings are based on the excellence of the airport’s services, punctuality, complaint processing and the quality of its catering and shopping areas.
Malaga Airport scored 7.1 for punctuality, 7.6 in its customer satisfaction and a 7.6 for its catering and shopping facilities. It achieved an overall score of 7.27.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
