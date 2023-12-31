New Year’s Eve in Australia

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 14:43

One of the best displays in the world! Credit: Shutterstock/91737920

AN incredible place to celebrate New Year’s Eve is Australia. Not only is the weather warm and sunny, but the fireworks over the Sydney Harbour Bridge are magnificent!

Without a doubt Australia, and especially Sydney, is one of the ‘places to be’ on December 31. In addition to their decadent firework displays, they also party hard in bars, nightclubs, and due to the fine temperatures, all through the streets!

However, there are also some older customs that are still practised today alongside all the festivities. One slightly strange one is to grab a pan or pot, and a spoon, and walk across the street making as much noise as possible on New Year’s Eve. This is a common tradition in Australia as people see it as a sign of good luck, and that the loud noise keeps evil spirits away!

Another superstition is to make sure to pay all one’s debts before the new year comes in, encouraging financial prosperity in the new year and ensuring a clean slate for the coming 12 months.

Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks are watched by more than one million people around the harbour, in addition to another one billion people on television around the globe! The annual fireworks show began in 1976 is now one of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations on the planet, attracting thousands of visitors every year.

So if you plan a late December trip here next year, be prepared to see a world renowned wonder, and don’t forget to bring a pot or pan or two! Oh, and don’t come close with any of those debts!