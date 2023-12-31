New Year’s Eve in Ireland: then and now

By Jennifer Popplewell • Updated: 31 Dec 2023 • 14:44

A lucky new year! Credit: Shutterstock/1862274991

TONIGHT Ireland will bring in the New Year much like many other places, with champagne, fireworks and plenty of parties!

A typical tradition is to clink glasses at the sound of midnight, while singing several verses of ‘Auld Lang Syne’. Also, to kiss anyone close by, although perhaps sometimes rather drunkenly!

However, Irish New Years’ Eve traditions long ago were quite distinct to this, and extremely important as they were believed to determine the luck of the house for the coming year.

Anything that happened on December 31 was considered ominous for the future year, and the nearer to the midnight hour, the more significant it was.

Firstly, it was important to begin the New Year with a spotlessly clean house, this signified a fresh and clean start. Another Irish belief was that the first person to enter the house after midnight should be black haired male to guarantee luck. However, forbid it was anyone with red hair as that would bring hardship and grief! Also known as ‘the night of the big portion’, December 31 saw many eat a larger than normal meal to ensure food in plenty for the coming year, a tradition that is still practiced today, although perhaps not for the same reason.

On New Year’s Eve night, families would gather together and remember those who had passed away that year, before by setting a place for them at the dinner table and leaving the door unlatched, as to welcome their spirit to visit if it chose.

The family would spend the evening gathered around the fireplace, laughing and joking, Perhaps reminiscing about times past. Stories would be told as the children listened by the light of the fire, surrounded by plenty of feasts in a freshly cleaned house, ready for the new year that was to come.