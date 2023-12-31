Norway’s Deep-Sea Dilemma

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 7:30

Image: Shutterstock/Mike Mareen

NORWAY, a nation known for its pristine natural landscapes and progressive environmental policies, finds itself at a crossroads. The government’s proposition to delve into deep-sea mining has ignited a fierce debate, pitting economic aspirations against environmental preservation.

Global Demand for Critical Minerals: Driving Norway’s Initiative

The prospect of mining rare metals and minerals from the ocean floor holds an undeniable interest for Norway, especially against a backdrop of increasing global demand for essential raw materials. The government’s proposal, expected to pass in January 2024, would pave the way for exploration missions in over 280,000 square kilometres of the country’s territorial waters. Yet, this move has sparked intense scrutiny and drawn sharp criticism from various quarters.

At the heart of this debate lies a crucial conundrum: the pressing need for critical minerals like nickel, cobalt, and copper, pivotal components in constructing green technologies such as electric car batteries and wind turbines. With China currently dominating supply chains and refineries, nations seek alternative sources. Norway sees deep-sea mining as a viable solution, steering away from contested land mining operations and envisioning a pioneering role among Western countries.

Opposition and Concerns: Lack of Scientific Data

However, the government’s vision has met strong opposition. Green activists, scientists, fishermen, and investors have raised poignant concerns regarding the lack of comprehensive scientific data about the potential ramifications of deep-sea mining on marine ecosystems. They caution against irreversible environmental harm that this uncharted territory might inflict, emphasising the overlap of proposed mining zones with protected vulnerable ecosystems.

Critics fear that plunging into deep-sea mining without a comprehensive understanding of marine life at the ocean’s depths could yield catastrophic consequences. Norway’s Institute for Marine Research has echoed these concerns, highlighting the scarcity of knowledge about the bottom-of-the-sea ecosystems and the potential adverse effects of mining activities.

Furthermore, the fishing industry, a vital cornerstone of Norway’s economy, apprehends ripple effects that could jeopardise sustainable fishing practices. The ambiguity surrounding how deep-sea mining might impact fish stocks raises valid apprehensions among fishermen about the future viability of their trade.

Norway’s scandalous decision to start the opening process for environmentally destructive deep sea mining in the Arctic sparks international outrage. Norway’s reputation as a green leader is in ruins, and at the #Cop28 climate talks Norway is the #fossiloftheday https://t.co/dMqSKCjXa4 — Greenpeace International (@Greenpeace) December 6, 2023

International Perspectives and Opposition to Norway’s Plan

Internationally, Norway’s ambitions have stirred discord. While the country defends its plans as an economic imperative and a strategic move to secure critical mineral supplies, the European Union and neighbouring countries advocate caution. The EU emphasises the necessity of robust scientific evidence to ascertain that deep-sea mining won’t harm marine ecosystems, urging Norway to align with this approach.

The divergence in viewpoints has put Norway’s commitment to environmental protection under scrutiny. While the government insists on upholding stringent environmental standards akin to those in oil and gas drilling, critics question the alignment between Norway‘s international stance on ocean protection and its domestic pursuit of deep-sea mining.

Nevertheless, proponents of deep-sea mining champion it as a more environmentally viable alternative to land-based extraction methods, citing its potential to meet the escalating demand for minerals while minimising ecological impact. They emphasise the economic windfall and job creation potential, highlighting estimates suggesting substantial mineral reserves on Norway’s continental shelf.

Greenpeace Nordic activists confront Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre with giant purple octopus in protest at Norway’s recent government proposal to open up a huge area in the Arctic to deep sea mining.https://t.co/tAaIiEsYOJ pic.twitter.com/yT2Jbpoxse — Greenpeace PressDesk (@greenpeacepress) September 25, 2023

Norwegian Government’s Defense and Revisions

To assuage concerns, the Norwegian government revised its proposal, offering parliament the final authority to grant exploitation licenses. However, such concessions have not mollified opponents, who perceive this move as insufficient to safeguard against potential environmental degradation.

As the country hurtles toward the final vote in January, the discourse remains charged. NGOs vow to intensify pressure, contemplating legal challenges, while scientific institutions, environmental groups, and international bodies advocate for a cautious approach.

The interest in tapping into Norway’s oceanic wealth must contend with the imperative of protecting its marine ecosystems. The delicate balance between economic aspirations and environmental stewardship hangs in the balance as Norway navigates uncharted waters, seeking to carve its path as a pioneer in deep-sea mining while confronting the inherent environmental risks. The decision in January will not only shape Norway’s future but will reverberate globally, setting a precedent for the responsible exploitation of our oceans’ riches.

