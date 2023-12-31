Ouigo Launch Update for Madrid-Murcia Route

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 17:39

The train will run between Madrid and Murcia. Credit: Ouigo

THE eagerly anticipated low-cost AVE (high-speed) train service by Ouigo connecting Murcia and Madrid is set to commence operations after Easter, offering tickets at low fares starting from €9.

Hélène Valenzuela Announces Exciting Developments for Ouigo’s Murcia Line

The announcement was made by Hélène Valenzuela, the general director of the budget-friendly high-speed rail company, during the CEO Congress. Valenzuela emphasised the significance of the Murcia line, noting that they might even start operating before the scheduled launch, consistently maintaining affordable ticket prices. She highlighted the line’s potential for substantial growth, expressing confidence that demand will exceed expectations, particularly as ‘great news’ for the Region of Murcia.

Double-Decker Trains and Low Fares: Ouigo’s Offerings for Travellers

Ouigo’s service for this route will feature double-decker trains, providing 14,000 seats weekly, with two daily options in each direction (equivalent to two round trips). The low-fare tariff of €9 will be available, while children under 14 can travel for as little as 5 euros, ensuring accessibility and affordability for travellers along this route. After a mixed review of Renfe’s low-cost offering, many will be interested to see if Ouig0 will provide a real ‘low-cost’ experience.

