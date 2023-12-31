Record Rent Rises in Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 14:52
Record rental costs
Photo: Pexels CC / Pavel Danilyuk
Renting a property in Malaga province was practically mission impossible a year ago and the situation is only getting worse.
The supply continues to be scarce and the price continues to rise, which makes it practically unfeasible for a family with a normal salary to afford a property. This is reflected in the latest data from the real estate portal Idealista, which highlights that the average rental price at the end of 2023 in the province of Malaga is €13.8 per square metre, which represents an increase of 13.6% over the previous year and a new all-time high.
Idealista offers data from 14 locations in the province – where it has a significant sample of flats for rent – and in all of them it is more expensive to rent a property now than it was a year ago. In fact, we are at record highs in Malaga city and Casares.
Paying €13.8 per square metre per month, on average, would imply a cost of €1,380 for a 100 square metre flat. This is the monthly salary of many people in the province and doesn’t allow for food, clothing, electricity, water, etc.
Several of the municipalities included in this study even exceed that figure. The most expensive is Marbella, with an average price of €16.2 per square metre (7.9% more than a year ago). Torremolinos and Benalmádena are already paying €14.1 per square metre and Benahavís €15.5.
For years it seems that it cannot grow any more and, even so, it continues to do so. There continues to be a shortage of supply, due to the proliferation of short term holiday rentals and demand continues to grow in a province like Malaga that is attracting workers from other parts of Spain and abroad.
“2023 has been a bad year for people looking for a rented house. Supply continues to evaporate with no sign that it is going to increase in 2024 and prices are at an all-time high in most markets”, said Francisco Iñareta, spokesperson for Idealista.
This expert adds that, “the constantly changing regulations on renting and their culmination with the approval of the housing law last May caused the current cataclysm: the disappearance of the investor in rental housing and a significant withdrawal of owners who have decided not to continue renting their homes in view of the implication that landlords are the problem, when they are actually, the most important part of the solution”.
“As a result, many landlords are turning to seasonal rentals as a way to keep their properties rented. The measures adopted to reduce prices and protect the most vulnerable families have caused just the opposite: supply is lower than ever, prices are at historic highs and the most vulnerable tenants have been left completely unprotected” Iñareta added.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.