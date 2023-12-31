Regional Tourism Hits All-Time High in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 7:00

Regional Accommodations Witness Unprecedented Growth Image: Shutterstock/ Wirestock Creators

IN a landmark achievement, regional tourist accommodations welcomed over a million and a half visitors for the January to October period. These travellers generated a staggering 4,831,991 overnight stays, marking the highest figure recorded during the initial ten months of the year.

Regional Tourism Statistics Overview

Both hotel and non-hotel accommodations in the region experienced a historic influx of visitors in October, with record-breaking numbers in campsites and increases across all lodging types. This data, sourced from the National Institute of Statistics’ Collective Accommodation Occupancy Survey, reflects an impressive 5.3 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022. Correspondingly, overnight stays increased by 5.4 per cent, also setting a record for this interval.

Non-Hotel Accommodations at Historic Highs

Moreover, the survey indicates that non-hotel accommodations in the region hit historic highs in October, recording 27,386 visitors, marking an 8.6 per cent increase from 2022 (+6.1 per cent nationwide). This represents the highest number for an October month in the region.

The outstanding performance of non-hotel accommodations in October is highlighted by historic figures in camping, alongside noticeable growth in apartments and rural lodgings. Regarding rural tourism accommodations, the year-on-year increase in October overnight stays (18 per cent up to 5,038) ranked as the third-highest among regions, surpassed only by Andalucía and La Rioja.

