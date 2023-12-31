Regional Tourism Hits All-Time High in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 7:00
Regional Accommodations Witness Unprecedented Growth
Image: Shutterstock/ Wirestock Creators
IN a landmark achievement, regional tourist accommodations welcomed over a million and a half visitors for the January to October period. These travellers generated a staggering 4,831,991 overnight stays, marking the highest figure recorded during the initial ten months of the year.
Both hotel and non-hotel accommodations in the region experienced a historic influx of visitors in October, with record-breaking numbers in campsites and increases across all lodging types. This data, sourced from the National Institute of Statistics’ Collective Accommodation Occupancy Survey, reflects an impressive 5.3 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022. Correspondingly, overnight stays increased by 5.4 per cent, also setting a record for this interval.
Moreover, the survey indicates that non-hotel accommodations in the region hit historic highs in October, recording 27,386 visitors, marking an 8.6 per cent increase from 2022 (+6.1 per cent nationwide). This represents the highest number for an October month in the region.
The outstanding performance of non-hotel accommodations in October is highlighted by historic figures in camping, alongside noticeable growth in apartments and rural lodgings. Regarding rural tourism accommodations, the year-on-year increase in October overnight stays (18 per cent up to 5,038) ranked as the third-highest among regions, surpassed only by Andalucía and La Rioja.
For more Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.