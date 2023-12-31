Safeguarding the Mar Menor Ecosystem

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 11:30
Unraveling Mar Menor's Subsurface Mysteries
Image: carm.es
THE installation of a comprehensive piezometric control network (a system that measures the pressure of groundwater) along the Mar Menor coastline marks a groundbreaking step in understanding and safeguarding this unique ecosystem. Comprising 19 strategically placed piezometers, this initiative by the Community aims to monitor groundwater levels, predict potential adversities, and analyse the aquifer’s evolution.
This undertaking not only offers crucial insights into the region’s hydrological dynamics but also presents a pioneering opportunity. For the first time, it allows for a comprehensive reconstruction of the Mar Menor’s geological profile, shedding light on its connectivity with the aquifer and unveiling the intricate relationship between underground water systems and the sea.
Moreover, the collection of 630 borehole core samples from the aquifer’s contact zone promises invaluable information on geological materials and the filtration of water and nutrients into the Mar Menor. This wealth of data will refine predictions, improve ecosystem management, and aid decision-making processes concerning the conservation and preservation of the Mar Menor, elevating scientific understanding and ensuring a more sustainable future for this cherished coastal lagoon.
For more Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.