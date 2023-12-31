Safeguarding the Mar Menor Ecosystem

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 11:30

Unraveling Mar Menor's Subsurface Mysteries Image: carm.es

THE installation of a comprehensive piezometric control network (a system that measures the pressure of groundwater) along the Mar Menor coastline marks a groundbreaking step in understanding and safeguarding this unique ecosystem. Comprising 19 strategically placed piezometers, this initiative by the Community aims to monitor groundwater levels, predict potential adversities, and analyse the aquifer’s evolution.

Unveiling the Geologic Profile of Mar Menor

This undertaking not only offers crucial insights into the region’s hydrological dynamics but also presents a pioneering opportunity. For the first time, it allows for a comprehensive reconstruction of the Mar Menor’s geological profile, shedding light on its connectivity with the aquifer and unveiling the intricate relationship between underground water systems and the sea.

Examining the Impact: Mar Menor’s Aquifer Analysis

Moreover, the collection of 630 borehole core samples from the aquifer’s contact zone promises invaluable information on geological materials and the filtration of water and nutrients into the Mar Menor. This wealth of data will refine predictions, improve ecosystem management, and aid decision-making processes concerning the conservation and preservation of the Mar Menor, elevating scientific understanding and ensuring a more sustainable future for this cherished coastal lagoon.

