By Anna Ellis •
Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 14:16
Solar Horizon: Approval for Alicante's First 10MW Photovoltaic Plant. Image: Auggieferns / Shutterstock.com
Alicante Council has approved the construction of the first large photovoltaic plant in the capital.
The solar plant, named FV Lo Bolini, will have a peak power capacity of 10 megawatts and will be situated between La Cañada and Fontnivel, near the Alcoy highway.
The plant received authorisation after several allegations and favourable reports.
The solar plant will operate for 30 years, after which the company will dismantle it and restore the land.
The installation will cover an area of 18.48 hectares, with 22,988 solar panels occupying 5.1 hectares.
The energy generated will be evacuated through an underground medium voltage line to the San Vicente substation.
The project is expected to contribute to high and profitable energy production due to the area’s high solar radiation and solar hours.
The developer must adhere to guidelines to protect the landscape, maintain existing agricultural trees, and avoid construction activities that alter the topography.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
