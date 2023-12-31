UK Wine Industry Toasts 2024 With End Of Outdated EU Rules

By John Ensor • Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 16:33

Image of UK vineyard. Credit: Wine_GB/X

THE UK wine industry celebrates 2024 with a significant shift in regulations, marking a new chapter in its history.

On December 31, Environment Secretary Steve Barclay heralded the abolition of several EU-derived regulations, a move set to invigorate the sector.

This decision, stemming from the UK’s departure from the EU, aims to stimulate innovation, promote sustainable practices, and lessen the load on businesses.

Vineyard Expansion And Economic Impact

Since the turn of the millennium, the UK’s viticultural landscape has transformed dramatically.

The UK now boasts nearly 900 vineyards, a fourfold increase in land dedicated to grape cultivation since 2000. This burgeoning sector, employing approximately 2,300 individuals full-time, is projected to see a 50 per cent increase in job opportunities by 2025.

In 2023, WineGB reported an unprecedented grape harvest in Great Britain, expected to yield between 20 and 22 million bottles.

This harvest surpasses Britain’s previous record set in 2018 by over 50 per cent. Moreover, English Sparkling Wine, particularly favoured in the southern regions, has witnessed a remarkable rise in demand, with production reaching 8.3 million bottles last year.

Regulatory Changes

Beginning January 1, 2024, English Sparkling Wine producers will be relieved of the obligation to use mushroom-shaped stoppers and foil covers on bottles.

This change allows for simpler packaging, which is anticipated to reduce waste and lower costs. Additionally, the restriction on producing and selling piquette, a low-alcohol beverage made from leftover grape remnants, will be lifted.

This opens new revenue avenues for producers and caters to the increasing consumer interest in lower-alcohol options.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay stated, ‘Our departure from the EU gives us the opportunity to review and scrap outdated and burdensome rules that have been holding back our wine sector.

‘The reforms we’re introducing. . .will help our wine producers and traders become more profitable, dynamic, and sustainable – while freeing them from pointless red tape.’

Nicola Bates, CEO of WineGB, commented, ‘We welcome the additional choice that comes from this first phase of actions from the wine reform consultation.

‘There will be producers who are keen to take advantage of all and every option to reduce materials on bottles, so we can expect to see fewer foils on sparkling allowing you to celebrate that bit faster, and with an environmental benefit.

‘We look forward to working with Government and the Defra team on future consultations, and am sure they will be as constructive as those now being implemented.’

Further enhancing flexibility, the government recently announced that businesses will have the option to sell prepacked still and sparkling wine in 500ml, 200ml, and a new 568ml ‘pint’ size.

These reforms, effective from January 1, 2024, follow a consultation on simplifying the complex 400-page rulebook governing wine, aiming to facilitate international trade and domestic growth.

Global Significance

The UK wine market, valued at over £10 billion in 2022, plays a pivotal role in global wine trade, ranking as the world’s second-largest wine importer by value.

While the domestic winemaking sector in England and Wales is relatively modest, it’s experiencing rapid growth and earning global acclaim for its quality.

Reports from 2022 indicate a 36 per cent increase in production and a 74 per cent growth in vineyard area since 2017.