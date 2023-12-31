Vélez-Málaga Gears Up for Three Kings Celebration

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 16:12
Image: Shutterstock/vasanty
VELEZ-MALAGA is set to host its most enchanting day as the Three Kings approach, with Councilor of Popular Traditions, Lourdes Piña, revealing the grand plans for January 5.
Everything is in place for a magical day in Vélez-Málaga. The Kings are scheduled to arrive on January 5, marking a day brimming with festivities. Their Majesties will distribute thousands of gifts and 6,500 kilos of sweets, leading a parade through the historic center with 12 floats and over 600 participants.
Piña expressed delight at the community’s enthusiasm, emphasising the event’s significance for families, especially children. She thanked volunteers and contributors, aiming to create an unforgettable experience for everyone.
The day’s agenda includes various events starting at 10:00 AM when the Kings will greet children at the Cerro hermitage before visiting key locations and institutions. Later, the grand parade, with over six tons of candy, will begin at 5:30 PM from Plaza de las Indias, passing through several streets before finishing at Plaza de las Carmelitas.
Preceding this magical evening, Vélez-Málaga plans multiple activities on January 3 and 4, including the arrival of the Royal Mailman and the distribution of the Kings’ cake (Roscon), ensuring a joyful lead-up to this cherished celebration.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
