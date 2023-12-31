By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 16:30

Vila Joiosa Rings in the New Year with Festive Spirit: Race Draws 1000 Participants. Image: Ajuntament de la Vila Joiosa / Facebook.

On December 29, around 1000 people took part in the fifth Sant Silvestre Race held in the centre of Vila Joiosa.

The race, a festive event as part of the Christmas program organised by the Vila Joiosa Council, featured participants of all ages dressed in Christmas costumes.

The route covered streets like Barranquet, Colom, Pizarro, Joan Carles I, Germans Aragonès, and Huit de Maig, with Barbera Park serving as both the starting and finishing point.

Before the race, Mayor Marcos Zaragoza and Sports Councilor Peyo Lloret presented bib number 0 to athletes Yassine Taloui and Bahaa Taloui in recognition of their sports achievements and world champion titles in taekwondo and kickboxing in 2023.

The event concluded with the distribution of hot chocolate to participants, and awards were given for various categories, including the oldest runner, best individual costume, and best group costume.

Two hams were also raffled among all registered participants in the race.