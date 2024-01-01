10 GOOD NEWS stories from 2023

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 21:33

ALTHOUGH there is definitely a lot going wrong with the world, we’re here to tell you that 2023 wasn’t all that bad.

Here’s 10 positive stories from the year we just left behind, that will hopefully leave you feeling happy and full of hope as we move into 2024.

A four day work week edged closer.

Although in many countries it is often dismissed as utopian thinking, the four day work week was trialled globally by many companies during 2023, resulting in positive outcomes. One of the largest trials of the year, which took place in the UK, had workers perform so well that the company stated it was a “win-win for employees and bosses.” *finds link to email boss*

The world entered a ‘golden age’ of medicine.

Thanks, in part, to Covid-19, a medical revolution took place in 2023. Director of the Medical Futurist Institute in Budapest, Bertalan Mesko, publicly stated that “breakthroughs in mRNA technology first applied in Covid vaccines could soon help eradicate certain types of cancer, and most excitingly, advances in genomics, which will unlock the genetic bases of many diseases, leading to new and more targeted treatments.” He added that “It’s an amazing time. I feel lucky to be living through it.”

More of the world has access to clean water.

Between 2000 and 2023, 2.1 billion people around the world gained access to safely managed drinking water, and the number of people that were not able to find their own clean water decreased from 1.2 billion to 703 million.

Taiwan provided period products in all schools and universities.

In a project by the Government of Taiwan that aimed to end period poverty made period products available in all schools and universities. In addition to this it also provided students with additional subsidies to purchase supplies they need independently.An estimated 95,000 women have already benefited from the program.

White rhinos return to Congo national park.

16 southern white rhinoceroses were released into DR Congo’s Garamba national park in 2023. This reintroduced the endangered species that had been tragically decimated by poaching,as the last northern white rhino in the park was poached in 2006. Looking to the future, even more southern white rhinoceroses are expected to join them.

Great Barrier Reef protected.

During 2023, Australia rejected a proposed coal mine that was set to be near the Great Barrier Reef due to risk of ‘irreversible damage’. Tanya Plibersek, the minister for the environment and water, was the first federal environment minister who had used their powers under environmental laws to reject a mine. You go girl.

Peak happiness arrives at 60!

Yes, that’s correct, an 80-year-long Harvard University study that ended in 2023 suggested that the pinnacle of human happiness and satisfaction arrives, on average, around the age of 60. Forget all that ‘best years of your life’ being at 20, 60 is where it’s at, so let’s not chase youth any longer and instead embrace the magic in growing older.

The famous construction workers rescue in India.

Proof that the true human nature is actually to help one another! When 41 workers became trapped in November 2023, rescuers used pipes to send food, water and oxygen to them. People worked day and night using heavy machines and hand-held drilling tools to try to dig them out. After more than two weeks trapped in the collapsed tunnel, all 41 construction workers were rescued in good health. A rescuer told a local television channel that “the trapped workers were overjoyed when they spotted us in the tunnel. Some rushed toward me and hugged me.”

Slowing down Alzheimer’s.

A new Alzheimer’s drug has shown promising results in 2023 to slow the progression of the disease. Although it does not cure it, it could slow the progression, with cognitive function deteriorating far less quickly, giving more quality time with family and loved ones before the victim is lost.

Amazon deforestation dropped.

Government data from Brazil in 2023 has indicated that deforestation in the Amazon had dropped by 33.6 percent from January to June. Being one of the largest rainforests on the planet, the Amazon is home to some of the Earth’s most diverse ecosystems, making it crucial to protect it at all costs.

So there you have it, 2023 was not all doom and gloom, and we are sure that 2024 will bring even more positive stories for Euro Weekly News to report!