101 Music Festival Costa del Sol: dates for 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 12:43

Music Festival 2024 Photo of Pablo López: Flickr CC / El Hormiguero

The festival, with its 4th edition in 2024, originated with the musical evenings known as Serenatas de la Luna Joven and plans to expand the current programme with more artists. The aim is to exceed last year’s attendance figures (50,000 people at the 5 concerts) and the advertising impact, estimated at €45 million.

The festival will kick off on May 31 with a performance by Pablo López from Málaga; Camela, who will be celebrating her 30th anniversary, will give a concert on June 8 and the singer Israel Fernández, together with the guitar of Diego del Morao, perform on June 22.

The line-up continues in July with Antoñito Molina on the 5th; Film Symphony Orchestra on the 6th; Luz Casal on the 12th; Los Morancos on the 13th and Vetusta Morla on the 20th.

The head of communications at Grupo Mundo, the festival organiser, Francisco Moraleda, highlighted the charity aspect whereby €1 from each ticket will be donated to the Cudeca foundation, which offers specialised care to people with cancer and other advanced diseases, and the Olivares foundation, which fights against childhood cancer.