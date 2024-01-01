101 Music Festival Costa del Sol: dates for 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 12:43
Music Festival 2024
Photo of Pablo López: Flickr CC / El Hormiguero
The festival, with its 4th edition in 2024, originated with the musical evenings known as Serenatas de la Luna Joven and plans to expand the current programme with more artists. The aim is to exceed last year’s attendance figures (50,000 people at the 5 concerts) and the advertising impact, estimated at €45 million.
The festival will kick off on May 31 with a performance by Pablo López from Málaga; Camela, who will be celebrating her 30th anniversary, will give a concert on June 8 and the singer Israel Fernández, together with the guitar of Diego del Morao, perform on June 22.
The line-up continues in July with Antoñito Molina on the 5th; Film Symphony Orchestra on the 6th; Luz Casal on the 12th; Los Morancos on the 13th and Vetusta Morla on the 20th.
The head of communications at Grupo Mundo, the festival organiser, Francisco Moraleda, highlighted the charity aspect whereby €1 from each ticket will be donated to the Cudeca foundation, which offers specialised care to people with cancer and other advanced diseases, and the Olivares foundation, which fights against childhood cancer.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.