A celebration of Hank Williams

Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 12:37
Hank Williams tribute
Photo: Facebook / Ward Hayden
Wednesday, January 17 at Louie Louie in Estepona sees Ward Hayden and the Outliers take to the stage with a celebration of the life and music of Hank Williams.
Ward Hayden and The Outliers have celebrated the life, legacy and music of Hank Williams for going on 15years. 2023 marked a special year in the life of ol’ Hank, as he was born exactly 100 years ago, and to honor this special occasion the band took their show on the road.
To do their part and continue their tradition of keeping the gospel of Hank Williams alive in the modern age, the band are continuing with a string of select tour dates this year bringing the songs of Hank Williams to cities and towns around the country and around the globe. Serving as their own accompanying act, Ward Hayden and The Outliers pair their celebration of Hank Williams with a set of their own unique original songs.
This is a show not to be missed. A joyous celebration of timeless country classics, legendary stories, and select obscurities pulled from the career of Country music’s most lasting and fabled songwriter: Hank Williams, performed by Ward Hayden & The Outliers.
Tickets are available from the website – or by phone on 661 69 26 05
