A New Year’s dip for dogs in Mojacar!

This year’s dip! 2024
THE animal shelter PAW PATAS have once again completed their ‘New Year’s Day Dip’ today, January 1, in aid of all the animals in their care.
Last year the event was a splashing success, with many enjoying a refreshing dip, which not only aided the one or two sore heads from the previous night’s celebrations, but was also all for a good cause! This year the turn out was nearly double! With over 100 participants coming in all sorts of fancy dress.
There was even some four legged friends that turned up to take the plunge, as Paws Patas brought down animals from the shelter, as well as some bringing their own pets along for the occasion.
This invigorating event has brought people together from all walks of life, and as well as raising money for a good cause (the final amount is still being counted), firm friendships were also created in this polar plunge. Although perhaps polar is an exaggeration, it was around 15 degrees after all!
A big congratulations once more to all the residents of Mojacar and elsewhere that took part, for being good sports and keeping this generous tradition alive.
