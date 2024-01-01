Age Concern’s New Years Day Dip

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 20:30

Image: Age Concern Costa Calida

In a heartwarming display of solidarity and community spirit, Age Concern Costa Calida began the New Year with its much-anticipated annual New Year’s Day Swim at Playa De Bahia in Mazarron.

Unwavering Enthusiasm Despite Chilly Waters

The event, a tradition cherished by many, drew enthusiastic participants, dedicated supporters, and gracious contributors, including Costa Calida International Radio Station, the Hotel Bahía, and a host of tireless volunteers.

Despite the bracing chill of the sea, the cheerful ambiance remained undampened, buoyed by the sheer determination and jubilant camaraderie of the swimmers and attendees. ‘What a blast we had today at our annual New Years Day Age Concern New Years Day Swim at Playa De Bahia – Mazarron,’ exclaimed the organisers, elated by the turnout.

Nature’s Perfect Backdrop: Weather and Support

Blissful weather graced the occasion, providing a picturesque backdrop for this charitable endeavor. Participants, undeterred by the chilly waters, embraced the invigorating plunge, all in support of Age Concern Costa Calida’s noble cause.

As memories were made and laughter echoed along the shore, the event’s success was a testament to the unwavering support of all who participated. Organisers extended heartfelt gratitude to everyone who joined.

