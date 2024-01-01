Andalucian Network of Theatres gets over €1 million

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 13:01

Theatre network Photo: pxhere CC

The Andalucian Network of Public Theatres, managed by the Regional Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, through the Andalucian Agency of Cultural Institutions, will be present in 8 municipalities in the province of Malaga next year, in which it allocates the largest budget to date.

The municipalities of Marbella, Nerja, Alhaurín el Grande, Villanueva del Rosario, Coín, Torremolinos, Ronda and Alhaurín de la Torre will be part of the network next year. These are in addition to the 63 in the rest of the Andalucian provinces.

In total, the programme will have a budget of €1,150,000, an investment 15% higher than in 2023 and, “the biggest commitment of the Regional Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport for the Network, which has established itself as the backbone of culture in our community and the driving force behind the economic activity of the Andalucian cultural industry,” said the Minister, Arturo Bernal.

The main objective is to bring theatre, circus, music and dance shows to the stages of the municipalities, facilitating the access of the population to the performing arts and contributing to the development of the Andalucian business fabric of the cultural sector.

For next year, the number of shows to be programmed in the catalogue has been increased by 114 new proposals for music, theatre, dance and circus. Those that finally become part of the catalogue are chosen by the Agency and the municipalities in two periods of the year.

In 2023, 615 theatre, dance, circus and music performances took place within the network. The programme brought together 164 performances, and the rest of the general programme open to the public consisted of 57 circus shows, 84 dance shows, 108 music shows and 202 theatre shows.