Axarquía Welcomes First Baby of 2024

Málaga witnessed the dawn of 2024 with the arrival of Emilia, the second cherubic face to grace the city this year and the first baby in Axarquía.

A Joyful Arrival

At 8:09 am in Axarquía Regional Hospital, Emilia made her grand entrance, weighing a healthy 3.730 kilograms. Her elated parents, Natalia and Santiago, originally from Argentina but now settled in Benajarafe, couldn’t contain their joy as they welcomed their firstborn.

A Rush to Happiness

Amidst the festivities and crackling fireworks, Natalia and Santiago rushed to the hospital around midnight, eager to cradle their baby girl. The new parents expressed their gratitude for the straightforward and smooth delivery process.

Celebrating from Afar

Separated from family in Argentina, the couple anticipates sharing this momentous occasion through video calls. Despite the distance, the bond between Emilia and her relatives remains unwavering. Emilia’s arrival not only heralds new beginnings for her loving parents but also spreads joy and hope as Axarquía embraces the promise of a new year.

Málaga’s First Bundle of Joy