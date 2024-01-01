Trending:

Axarquía Welcomes First Baby of 2024

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 01 Jan 2024 • 22:24

Image: Shutterstock/Vad-Len

Málaga witnessed the dawn of 2024 with the arrival of Emilia, the second cherubic face to grace the city this year and the first baby in Axarquía.

A Joyful Arrival

At 8:09 am in Axarquía Regional Hospital, Emilia made her grand entrance, weighing a healthy 3.730 kilograms. Her elated parents, Natalia and Santiago, originally from Argentina but now settled in Benajarafe, couldn’t contain their joy as they welcomed their firstborn.

A Rush to Happiness

Amidst the festivities and crackling fireworks, Natalia and Santiago rushed to the hospital around midnight, eager to cradle their baby girl. The new parents expressed their gratitude for the straightforward and smooth delivery process.

Celebrating from Afar

Separated from family in Argentina, the couple anticipates sharing this momentous occasion through video calls. Despite the distance, the bond between Emilia and her relatives remains unwavering. Emilia’s arrival not only heralds new beginnings for her loving parents but also spreads joy and hope as Axarquía embraces the promise of a new year.

Málaga’s First Bundle of Joy

Across town, Sandra made history as Málaga‘s first baby of 2024. Born to María del Carmen at 6:59 am in the Maternal and Child Hospital, Sandra weighed 3.40 kilograms and measured 49 centimetres. María, eagerly anticipating Sandra’s arrival, had to forgo the New Year’s grapes!

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

