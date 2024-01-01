Business 1st’s Charity Golf Day

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 12:26

Charity Golf Photo: Shutterstock / Allen G

Join fellow golfers for the annual Charity Golf event on Friday February 2 at La Cala Golf Americas course.Registration is open now.

Play Golf, Network and raise money for a great cause. The shotgun start time is 9.30am and the format isIndividual Stableford. Green Fees are: €105 with a shared buggy, which includes a 2 course lunch, a drink after your round, prizes, raffles and more. This event will contribute to the yearly league table and will raise much needed funds for Butterfly Skin Charity – DEBRA.

Butterfly skin or Epidermolysis bullosa (EB) is a rare, genetic and currently incurable condition that causes extreme fragility of the skin, leading to painful open wounds and blistering. According to the most recent figures from the worldwide DEBRA International network, the incident rate is one in every 50,000 people. There are currently more that 500 people with the condition in Spain.

For more information or to register see: justmarbellagolf.com or phone 711 052 483