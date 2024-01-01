Candlelight music in 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 12:30

Music by candlelight Photo: Facebook / Candlelight Concerts

THE Candlelight concerts continue to illuminate and fill Malaga with music during the coming year.

The month of January is packed with tribute concerts to outstanding groups and artists. From the Gran Hotel Miramar to the Carmen Thyssen Museum, as well as the Automobile and Fashion Museum, these will be some of the magical venues for the next Candlelight music performances in Malaga, exceptional settings for a unique live music experience.

The first of all this coming on Friday, January 12 with a tribute concert to Queen at the Automobile and Fashion Museum which will have 2 performances, one at 8pm and the other at 10pm. Tickets for the first are already very limited, although there is still time for the second, with prices ranging from €17 to €39. The Résonance String Quartet will play Queen classics such as Somebody to love, Bohemian Rhapsody and Crazy little thing called love.

Last tickets for Hans Zimmer’s ‘The Best’ at the Museo Carmen Thyssen on Saturday, January 13 are still available. Tickets for the 8.30pm performance are sold out, and for the 10.15pm one there are only the best and most expensive tickets left, at €44. The Résonance String Quartet will be performing the composer’s soundtracks such as The Lion King, Interstellar, Madagascar and Batman, The Dark Knight, among others.

A tribute concert to the composer Ludovico Einaudi is scheduled for Sunday, January 14 at the Gran Hotel Miramar. There will be 2 performances, at 5pm and 7pm, although both have the cheapest tickets sold out, those left are €32 and €37. In this case it will be the pianist Natalia Kuchaeva who will play themes by the composer such as I Giorni, Le Onde and Primavera, among others.

Also on January 14 there will be a Coldplay tribute concert at the Gran Hotel Miramar, which will be repeated on Sunday 21 at 7pm and 9pm and Sunday, February 25 again at at 7pm and 9pm. Tickets for the first one are flying out but there is still time to grab tickets for the other performances. Ticket prices range from €15 to €37. On January 14 and 21 it will be pianist Natalia Kuchaeva and on February 25, Carlos Luque will perform Coldplay classics such as Sky Full of Stars, Viva la Vida and Paradise.

A tribute concert to ABBA is scheduled for Saturday, January a27 t the Museo Carmen Thyssen with 2performances, one at 8.30pm which is already sold out and the other at 10.15pm. The string quartet Melissando will be in charge of rocking the audience with songs such as Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Mamma Mia and Money, Money, Money. Tickets range from €31 to €44.

January closes with a tribute to Vivaldi’s Four Seasons at the Museo Carmen Thyssen on Sunday 28. The quartet Spinto will perform both Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and La Folia. There will be 2 performances, at 8.30pm and 10.15pm, with tickets available from €31 to €44.