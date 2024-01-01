Carme and Vera: the first babies of 2024 in Spain

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 12:04

Welcome to 2024! Credit: Shutterstock/2404205481

THE first babies to arrive in Spain in 2024 have been announced, two beautiful baby girls born at exactly the same time, but in different regions.

Carme and Vera were both born at 00:03 hours, Carme in Manacor, Mallorca, and Vera in Zaragoza.

Carme Ballester Catany, born at 0:03 a.m. in the Manacor Hospital (Mallorca) weighing 3.2 kilos, has been given the title of the first baby of 2024 in Spain. The girl is the daughter of Isabel Catany and Joan Toni Ballester, a couple from Llucmajor, as reported by the Health Service of the Balearic Islands.

At exactly the same time, in Aragon, and therefore also receiving the title, Vera was born at the Miguel Servet University Hospital in Zaragoza. Daughter of María Teresa and Carlos, Vera Escolano Navarro was born weighing 3,050 kilos, as reported by the Government of Aragon.

Carme is the second daughter of the couple, who has another daughter who will turn 3 next February. The newborn and her mother are in good condition.

In Andalucia, the first baby of the year was a girl, Arabia, who came into the world at the San Agustín Hospital in Linares (Jaen) at 00.40am. Her parents are called Alicia and Emilio Jesús and she is the first-born in the family. The baby measured 52 centimeters and weighed 3.8 kilos, according to sources from the Ministry of Health.

These names will surely be a trend this 2024!