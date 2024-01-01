Cartagena Bids Farewell to 2023 with its Largest San Silvestre Race Ever

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 20:04

San Silvestre Fun Image: Cartagena Town Hall

THE Carrera de San Silvestre in Spain is a popular running event held annually on December 31, New Year’s Eve. It’s part of a tradition that takes place in various Spanish cities and towns, and it’s named after Saint Silvester, who is celebrated on December 31 in the Christian calendar.

The race is usually a festive and lighthearted event, where participants—often dressed in costumes or fun attire—run through the streets, to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one with a sense of community, sport, and celebration.

A Colorful Display of Festivity: The Race in Cartagena

A whopping 3,216 Cartagenians took to the streets to participate in the annual San Silvestre race, marking it as the most substantial turnout in the city’s history. The main race covered a distance of 5.8 kilometres, winding through the vibrant streets of the historic centre. The participants donned a variety of costumes, from Christmas-themed outfits to a salad! Notably, a prize was awarded for the most original costume, adding an extra dash of creativity to the event.

Champions Crowned: Javier Ruzafa and Eva Sánchez

Javier Ruzafa and Eva Sánchez emerged victorious as champions of the San Silvestre de Cartagena, the oldest race of its kind in the region. Ruzafa crossed the finish line at the Town Hall square in an impressive 17 minutes and 20 seconds, while Sánchez followed suit at 21 minutes and 17 seconds. The day also featured various children’s races across different age categories, held in the vicinity of the starting point located at Paseo Alfonso XII.

Community Support and Safety Measures

The Mayor, Noelia Arroyo, was present at the starting line and the finish, the event was jointly organised by the Cartagena City Council, La Verdad newspaper, local athletic clubs, and the Regional Athletics Federation. A dedicated team of 150 individuals, including the Local Police, Civil Protection, Infrastructure and Sports technicians, medicalised ambulances, sports volunteers, and the Port Authority of Cartagena, ensured the smooth and safe execution of the event.

Beyond Cartagena: Murcia Embraces the Tradition

Beyond Cartagena, similar scenes unfolded across various towns in the Murcia region, showcasing the enthusiasm and spirit of the San Silvestre tradition. In Murcia city itself, the San Silvestre 2023 La Verdad de Murcia saw a remarkable success with over 5,000 runners adding to the jubilant atmosphere. The younger participants also completed their runs, displaying an unstoppable energy that truly encapsulates the essence of this beloved annual event.

