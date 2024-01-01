Charity quiz for abandoned dogs and cats

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Charity quiz
Photo: Facebook / PAD
PAD is holding one of its regular charity quiz nights to start the new year with, hopefully, some much needed funds. It’s at Bridges Bar in La Cala de Mijas on Monday, January 22 at 7.30pm.
There will be 3 separate quizzes: General Knowledge, Music and Marathon. Entry is €15 per head which includes a hot buffet. Ring 620 786 772 to book and let’s raise some money for the dogs.
The Kennels and Cattery PAD (Proteccion de Animales Domesticos) was founded in 1996 with the objective of sheltering and then finding new homes for abandoned dogs and cats. They have a small shelter based in Mijas Costa where they try to save as many animals as possible. This is sometimes limited due to lack of resources, food, vet, donations so they need people to help them to keep going to continue saving lives, they can’t do it alone.
For information see: https://padmijas.org
