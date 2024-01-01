Charlie the capuchin looks for love

By Linda Hall • Updated: 01 Jan 2024 • 13:00

CAPUCHIN MONKEY: At home in lush woodland Photo credit: CC/steve b

THE Monkey Sanctuary Ireland in Rathdrum (County Wicklow) is searching for Charlie, a capuchin who disappeared in December.

Sanctuary manager Willie Heffernan explained that the 24-year-old monkey – “a great tree-climber” – escaped while being moved away from female monkeys who, like him, live on one of the rescue centre’s islands located in a spring-fed lake.

Charlie did not have the best start in life as, like practically all of the Sanctuary’s primates, he came from a laboratory.

Arriving in Ireland from Edinburgh University in 2001 he was so young that he had not been neutered and, now a mature adult, he has discovered sex.

It was decided to move Charlie after he began harassing three elderly female monkeys living on an adjoining island who are in their mid-60s and did not welcome Charlie’s attentions.

Heffernan explained that while transferring Charlie and another monkey to a more distant island, Charlie made a run – or jump – for it and left the enclosure.

Over the next few days, attempts to catch Charlie were unsuccessful although he periodically came back for food.

Speaking on December 30, the Sanctuary manager explained to the Irish media that he had failed to return in recent days.

“Charlie is not a pet and is unused to human interaction,” Heffernan said. “The only time he sees other humans is if the vet has to pay a visit.” He is never fed by hand but receives food via a pulley-system.

Describing the capuchin as “young and fit”, he said that until he developed an interest in sex, Charlie’s preferred activities were “diving from tree to tree” and catching small birds, frogs or grey squirrels to eat.

Country Wicklow’s non-urbanised areas would provide Charlie with plenty of woodland although he could have gone as far as Avondale Forest Park, located not far from the Sanctuary.

Anyone spotting the monkey, who is roughly the size of a cat or small dog, was warned not approach, feed or try to catch him. Instead they should call the Sanctuary who would use a tranquiliser dart to retrieve him.

His one concern was getting Charlie home safely once again, Heffernan said.