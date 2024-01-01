Cheap train tickets in 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 9:32

Iryo, the Spanish private high-speed operator owned by Trenitalia, Air Nostrum and Globalvia, has launched a promotion, valid until January 11, with tickets from €8 to travel to all its destinations throughout the year 2024.

The company, which has just celebrated its first year of operations in Spain, connects Spanish cities, including Madrid, Zaragoza, Barcelona, Cuenca, Valencia, Albacete, Alicante, Seville, Malaga, Cordoba and Tarragona.

Depending on the destination chosen at the time of purchase, travellers will be able to find fares ranging from €8 to €20 through this new campaign.

Last March, Iryo started operations from Malaga’s María Zambrano Station. It was the first high-speed train not operated by Renfe, the company that had monopolised the railway market until then.

Renfe too is offering a sale on tickets with reduced prices for bookings until January 14, with savings of up to 70% for travel during 2024. During the sales you can also upgrade from a Basic ticket to an Elige ticket for just €1 more.

The arrival of Iryo to María Zambrano platforms in 2023 was one of the most important milestones since the high-speed train arrived in Malaga 15 years ago. The liberalisation of the market has forced Renfe to become more competitive and has brought other low-cost high-speed operators to the train network. including Avlo and Ouigo, which will operate out of Malaga from the end of 2024.