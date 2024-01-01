By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 13:06
Chicago musical
Photo: facebook / Chicago Life
CHICAGO Life. The Musical comes to Malaga on Saturday, January 20 at 8pm in the Congress Centre.
A great show with an exciting original script, with thrilling choreography and great live voices, an excellent staging and the best songs from the films La La Land, Cabaret, Burlesque and Chicago; all set in the most bustling and unique Night Club in Chicago, “The Magic Dwarf“, to put together an exciting show that will thrill the audience.
A show that will make you become part of the original story of the mythical place where neither monotony nor conformity have any place and where love and friendship will make you feel and vibrate. A great show full of magic, sensuality and music.
It’s the last days of the legendary Chicago Night Club, “The Magic Dwarf” and the club is dressed up to receive the live broadcast of the famous radio show “The City of Stars“. A big event for this famous venue whose days are numbered and which is doomed to become a supermarket.
The well-known announcer, presenter and influencer Tony Zuko, will carry out the live broadcast of this programme, in which all the artists of this venue will participate, including Daisy Green, Roxie and Ernest White, owner of the venue.
The meeting between Tony and Daisy, and the latter’s knowledge of the imminent closure of the venue, will be the turning point from which an exciting and vibrant plot will unfold.
A magical night in which anything can happen to the sound of the best Burlesque songs of Chicago: when the sun goes down, CHICAGO wakes up!
Tickets are available from the Palacio de Congresos website
