Children’s Chimes

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 12:12
Mini chimesPhoto: Marbella Town Hall
MARBELLA and San Pedro Alcantara celebrated an early New Year’s Eve for the children of the area with the traditional ‘Mini campanadas’ (mini chimes).
Hundreds of people enjoyed these events, in which the Town Hall handed out nearly 4,000 bags of cotillion and gluten-free gummy grapes and which included a children’s entertainment show.
The Councillor for Festivities, Yolanda Marín, explained that this initiative was launched 6 years ago and that, for the first time, it has also been held in the Plaza de la Iglesia in San Pedro.
“We want the children to be able to enjoy this New Year’s Eve ritual at a time more in keeping with their age, because for many it is difficult to do so at midnight”, said the councillor, who invited everyone to continue taking part in the different activities programmed until January 5, when the Three King’s parade will bring the Christmas season to a close.
