DGT Radars Now Report More Than Just Speed Infringements

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 16:28

Driver searching for car insurance. Credit: Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock.com

IS it possible for traffic radars to impose fines for vehicles without insurance? This pivotal question is at the heart of the latest developments in road safety enforcement in Spain.

It was recently reported that the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has introduced a significant upgrade to its radar system, extending its capabilities far beyond mere speed monitoring.

Advanced Radar Capabilities

The DGT’s primary goal has always been to regulate speed and reduce traffic accidents across Spain’s extensive road network.

However, the evolution of radar technology has led to a broader scope for detecting various driving offences, including the verification of compulsory insurance and the Technical Vehicle Inspection (ITV) status.

Fixed Radars: A Key Tool

It’s crucial to note that only fixed radars possess the capability to execute these additional checks. They are equipped with real-time license plate recognition systems, enabling the DGT, led by Pere Navarro, to ensure compliance with ITV, car insurance, and even to aid in car theft prevention.

Rising Concerns Over Uninsured Vehicles

The need for such measures is underscored by the DGT’s findings. The organisation’s data indicates a worrying trend. statistics show that a significant number of vehicles are operating without the mandatory insurance.

This not only poses a risk to the drivers themselves but also to other road users, escalating the potential for accidents and legal complications.

Significant Sanctions For Non-Compliance

Recent studies by the DGT reveal a startling fact that more than 10 per cent of vehicles in Spain either lack insurance or have not passed their ITV.

This equates to nearly two million cars, a figure the DGT aims to reduce drastically. Driving without insurance can lead to vehicle impoundment and fines ranging from €601 to €3,005.

Meanwhile, failure to undergo the ITV can result in a €200 penalty, which increases to €500 if the vehicle continues to be driven after failing as inspection test.