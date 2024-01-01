Dire Straits: Alchemy Project

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 12:47
Dire Straits tribute
Photo: Alchemy Project
Commemorate the 40th anniversary of the concert “Alchemy” by Dire Straits considered one of the best live shows in history, at a tribute concert on Friday, February 9 at the Sala Paris in Malaga by the Alchemy Project, performing the classics of the British band in the purest Dire Straits style.
The lead singer and guitarist of Alchemy Project, Roberto Sánchez (in the role of Mark Knopfler), was chosen by the original bassist and co-founder of Dire Straits, John Illsley, to open the 12 concerts of his tour throughout Spain in 2019.
In addition to the full Alchemy concert (featuring great classics such as Sultans of Swing and Romeo & Juliet), the tribute band’s repertoire will include iconic songs from later eras, such as Brothers In Arms, Money For Nothing, Your Latest Trick, The Man’s Too Strong, Walk Of Life and So Far Away, in their Wembley ’85 versions, completing an impressive two and a half hour show.
Tickets are available from the website
