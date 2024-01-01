French Couple Arrested In Algeciras Port

By John Ensor • Updated: 01 Jan 2024 • 13:15

French couple arrested in Spain. Credit: Guardia Civil.es

A shocking report has emerged about how a couple with mental health problems were arrested in Spain, in an attempt to take their endangered son to the Sahara.

In a shocking and sad incident at the Port of Algeciras, a French couple was apprehended under a European arrest warrant. Their arrest has raised critical questions about mental health and child safety.

The event, which recently unfolded, involved a couple with known psychiatric issues. They were caught in Algeciras, Spain, as they were about to embark for Tangier, Morocco.

Their intention was chilling, to sacrifice their five-year-old son in the Sahara after they were convinced the child was possessed.

Urgent Operation Initiated

Responding to an urgent request from the French Gendarmerie, the Guardia Civil of Algeciras Fiscal and Border Company immediately sprang into action.

The French authorities had relayed fears about the couple’s intention to travel to the Sahara for a sinister purpose. The seriousness of the events required a rapid and coordinated response, stressed a Guardia Civil spokesperson.

Arrest And Aftermath

The couple’s plan was thwarted just in time. They were found in their vehicle, moments from boarding a ferry to Tangier. Thanks to the vigilance and coordination between the authorities, a potential tragedy was averted.

Following their arrest, the couple was taken into custody, and the child, found in good health, was placed in a juvenile care centre.

This incident underscores the importance of cross-border cooperation in preventing crimes and protecting vulnerable individuals.

The Guardia Civil’s swift action, in collaboration with the French Gendarmerie, not only saved a young life but also highlighted the critical role of international law enforcement partnerships.