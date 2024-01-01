Italian chef receives death threats for changing a classic recipe

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 10:43
Chef threatened
Photo: Facebook / Luca Cesari
He was treated to an avalanche of insults and Chef, Luca Cesari said: “They wished me dead”. His crime? He used Swiss Gruyere cheese in the classic Italian dish of pasta carbonara.
The preparation of carbonara has always been a delicate subject. There are contrasting opinions on the subject: some use only guanciale (lard), others use bacon, and so on. Luca Cesari, a gastronomy historian, wanted to experiment with an old recipe for the famous dish, which dates back to 1954, and which uses garlic, Gruyere and bacon. As reported by the Corriere di Bologna, people had an extreme reaction, even going so far as to threaten the cook.
The respected chef said, “They wished me dead or to go to jail”. I simply dared to do something that seemed trivial to me: to take the first recipe for carbonara published in Italy, which appeared in the magazine La Cucina Italiana in 1954, and make it today. But since there is bacon, garlic and Gruyere cheese in this recipe, this made people a little crazy”.
Luca Cesari was shocked after reading the comments of some on social media: “When they used words like’die’ to me, well, I honestly didn’t expect it”, he said. In Italy there are rules about food and you break them at your peril.
Maybe then it’s best not to get into the pineapple on pizza argument!
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
