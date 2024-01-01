Marbella registers big increase in population

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 9:36
More people in Marbella
Photo: Flickr CC / HazteOir.org
The population of Marbella has risen for the 9th consecutive year and reached a new record, exceeding 155,000 people, according to the latest revision of the municipal census drawn up by the National Statistics Institute (INE). This is the largest increase, with more than 5,500 inhabitants, in the municipality in the last 18 years.
Breaking down the numbers, there are 74,623 men (+2,428) and 81,672 women (+3,142) registered in Marbella. The population of the province of Malaga as a whole also continues to increase, reaching 1,751,600 people (+34,096), with Marbella representing nearly 9 per cent of this total.
It is the second most populated municipality after the 586,384 inhabitants of Malaga city (+7,308). This is followed by Mijas, with 91,691 (+2,189) and 6 consecutive years of growth. Another town that has gained many inhabitants is Estepona, which has added 2,482, for a total of 76,975 registered inhabitants.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.