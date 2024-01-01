Marbella registers big increase in population

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 9:36

More people in Marbella Photo: Flickr CC / HazteOir.org

The population of Marbella has risen for the 9th consecutive year and reached a new record, exceeding 155,000 people, according to the latest revision of the municipal census drawn up by the National Statistics Institute (INE). This is the largest increase, with more than 5,500 inhabitants, in the municipality in the last 18 years.

Breaking down the numbers, there are 74,623 men (+2,428) and 81,672 women (+3,142) registered in Marbella. The population of the province of Malaga as a whole also continues to increase, reaching 1,751,600 people (+34,096), with Marbella representing nearly 9 per cent of this total.

It is the second most populated municipality after the 586,384 inhabitants of Malaga city (+7,308). This is followed by Mijas, with 91,691 (+2,189) and 6 consecutive years of growth. Another town that has gained many inhabitants is Estepona, which has added 2,482, for a total of 76,975 registered inhabitants.