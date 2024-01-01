Marbepop Festival donation

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 9:41

Donation received Photo: Marbella Town Hall

THE NGO Bomberos Sin Fronteras has received the proceeds of the last edition of the Marbepop Festival, which took place on October 7 in the Parque de La Represa.

The councillor for Youth, Alejandro González, handed over the cheque for €800 from the sale of the ‘ecovasos‘ to the group’s representative, Santiago Borrego, and highlighted the work carried out by the organisation,”which is involved in very difficult times with countries with fewer resources”.

The councillor was accompanied by the director of the Marbella music group, José Sánchez, who was in charge of managing the bar throughout the event. “From the Town Hall we always support altruistic causes and from the delegation of Youth we also wanted to do our bit,” said González, who said that with the reusable containers, “not only do we support a non-profit association every year but we also take care of the environment by significantly reducing waste generation”.

Borrego thanked the City Council for its commitment and explained that this contribution, “will allow us to continue to respond to different catastrophes when we are needed”. The organisation, made up of firefighters from all over Spain, has this year carried out humanitarian interventions in Turkey, Morocco and Libya. “We have everything ready for when an emergency occurs,” he explained.