Medieval Festival in Fuengirola

Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 10:33
Medieval Festival
Hundreds of children (and adults) took part in the Medieval Children’s Festival in the centre of Fuengirola on Friday, December 29. Throughout the day, different activities including games, workshops, exhibitions, performances and attractions took place in the area around the Condes de San Isidro avenue.
The activities, all with a medieval theme, started at 11am and drew a big crowd. A medieval market had been recreated with more than 30 stalls selling handcrafted products.
Children had the opportunity to take part in workshops on medieval coin minting, combat, pottery, saddlery, weaving, medieval painting, amulets and ceramics. In addition, there were also participatory workshops aimed at young people, in which they were able to learn how a knight dressed, tried fencing, as well as combat training and there were exhibitions of birds of prey.
It was ten years ago when these games were held for the first time and such was the success, both in terms of organisation and participation, that the Fuengirola Town Hall has been repeating this festive event ever since, which serves as a preamble to the Three Kings’ Parade.
