Mojacar Celebrates The New Year First!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 10:53

Children celebrating Credit:Shutterstock/1160929702

MOJACAR was the first town in Almería to see in the New Year, with celebrations happening 12 hours before the rest of the region.

As they have in the past years, to make sure that residents can celebrate the arrival of 2024 with their children and families, the new year was welcomed at 12 noon in the Plaza del Arbollon, Mojacar.

To the rhythm of the chimes of the Santa María Parish Church, children feasted on jellybeans and toast, as has now become tradition, alongside a special juice that Mojácar Council provided.

This early New Year’s Eve was just like any other that was to follow it around the world, consisting of the traditional Spanish grapes, lucky chimes, toasts, congratulations, fireworks, music, games and children’s activities which were even accompanied by Disney characters!

For several years now, Mojacar has been the first town to celebrate the arrival of the New Year with children who, in most cases, are not still awake at midnight and therefore cannot celebrate it with their families. Children’s New Year’s Eve is a very popular family celebration here, and many families, children and young people come along to join the party.

At the sound of 12, a fantastic array of fireworks filled the Mojacar sky with light and colour, to celebrate all of the good things that will without a doubt fill this New Year.