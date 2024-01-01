Mother and son killed in avalanche at French ski resort

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 20:29

The mother and son lost their lives whilst skiing in France Credit: Family handout

A MOTHER and son who were tragically killed in France whilst on a skiing holiday have now been named.

A Foreign Office spokesperson had previously released a statement on Friday, December 29 saying: “we are supporting the family of two British people who died in France and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The family of Kate Vokes, 54, and Archie Vokes, 22, have now released their statement saying that they are “beyond heartbroken” by the “tragic accident”.

Both were from and living in Manchester, with Archie Vokes working as a personal trainer at a gym and Kate Vokes being the chair of the Oglesby Charitable Trust. They died when an avalanche swept through an off-piste area near the French ski resort of Saint-Gervais-les-Bains on Thursday, December 28.

They were close to Mont Blanc, near the Swiss border, when the avalanche hit at about 3.30pm local time.

Their names were released on Sunday, December 31 and a statement from the family followed which read: “We are beyond heartbroken at the loss of our beloved, wonderful Kate and Archie. Words cannot express how terrible we all feel nor the hole in our lives that has been left by this tragic accident. We kindly ask for privacy as we grieve together as a family.”

Mr Vokes had recently achieved his level 1 ski instructor qualification in Canada, and was reported to have been very excited at the prospect of skiing over the Christmas period.

The staff who worked with Ms Vokes at The Royal Exchange Theatre said they were “absolutely devastated” by the news, and in a Facebook post described her as “remarkable” and “our dear friend, colleague and tireless supporter”.

However, although many immediately assumed this was a tragic accident with nobody to blame, the Bonneville public prosecutor’s office have now stated that a manslaughter investigation had been opened by police in nearby Chamonix, adding it may have been triggered by another party of skiers at a higher altitude.

After around five hours of searching by 20 first responders and two helicopters, the mother and son were found.

The mayor of Saint-Gervais, where the ski resort is located, lamented: “It’s terrible what happened, a family is decimated, and we are very sad in Saint-Gervais.”