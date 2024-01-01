Pedro and María Ring in 2024 as Murcia’s First Babies

By Catherine McGeer •
Murcia's first babies 2024.
PEDRO and María were announced as the first bundles of joy to be born in Murcia in 2024, marking a heartwarming start to the new year. Pedro, the firstborn, made his entrance into the world at precisely 3:36 a.m. on Monday, January 1 at the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital in Murcia. Weighing in at a healthy three kilograms, he brings immense joy to his family.
Following closely behind, just four minutes later at 3:40 a.m., María made her debut at the Santa Lucía Hospital in Cartagena. Born to proud parents Sebastián and Conchi, María tipped the scales at 3.180 kilograms and measured 48 centimetres at birth.
It seems María was in a hurry to embrace the world, unexpectedly arriving before her expected due date of January 5 the eve of the Three Kings!
Last year Jimena became the first baby of 2023 in the Murcia Region. Born at 00:10 hours at the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in El Palmar, Jimena weighed two kilograms and 830 grams, marking a bright start to the preceding year.
Pedro and María now hold the honour of being the first newborns of 2024 in the Murcia Region, bringing hope, joy, and renewed optimism to their families and the community as they begin their life’s journey.
