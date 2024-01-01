Pre-New Year Traditions in Cartagena

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 14:08

Pre-New Year 2024 fun Image: Cartagena Town Hall

AS the world eagerly awaited the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve, the streets of Cartagena witnessed a lively prelude to the grand celebration, with thousands gathering in the Plaza del Rey on December 30 for the ‘Las Preuvas’ (pre-grapes).

‘Las Preuvas’ – A Cartagena Tradition

This event took place against the backdrop of the Arsenal clock, drawing in partygoers from cities as distant as Cádiz and Barcelona. The chilly night was warmed by the festivity’s vibrant atmosphere, complete with lively music and sparkling decorations fitting for the year-end fun.

This tradition began with Josefa Muñoz, fondly known as ‘Pepita,’ the concept of ‘Las Preuvas’ was inspired by Madrid’s traditional New Year’s Eve bell rehearsals in Puerta del Sol. The event has since transformed into a big deal for Cartagena, dubbed ‘Las Preuvas de Pepita.’ This year, the collaboration with prominent media outlets like radio station Los 40 Principales and Cadena SER added an extra sparkle to the festivities. Nazaret Navarro steered the event as the master of ceremonies, accompanied by DJ David Álvarez’s beats and a spirited performance by the Renacer dance group.

With the aid of Implica2 volunteers, the Youth Council distributed 2,000 bags of party favours (cotillón) to attendees. The partying continued well past midnight, finishing around 1:30 AM.

The Rise of ‘Tardevieja’ in the Region of Murcia

The Murcia region has witnessed the emergence of another new trend called ‘Tardevieja,'( New Year’s evening) a celebration where locals gather to have lunch and then enjoy a few drinks in the evening, celebrate until late, and then decide whether to continue the party or head home to count down for the New Year. This evolving trend represents a shift from the traditional late-night festivities and follows the rise of ‘tardeo’ (socialising after lunch throughout the evening).

New Year Celebrations for Everyone

Many towns across the Region of Murcia also celebrated mini-New Year celebrations at noon which were organised specifically for the children of Murcia. With sweets, shows, and cotillón (party favours) the kids enjoyed a wonderful end-of-year party also. Happy New Year, may 2024 bring you happiness, health, and prosperity.

