Spain’s 2024 Holiday Calendar

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 14:50

Holiday marked on Calendar. Credit: Marcel Mooij/Shutterstock.com

Are you ready for some extra-long weekends in 2024? Spain’s official work calendar for 2024 promises more extended breaks, bringing welcome relief to employees nationwide.

In 2024, Spain will observe 12 national holidays, with nine celebrated across the entire country. This mirrors the previous year’s schedule, but with a twist – some holidays will create longer weekends.

National Holidays

New Year’s Day on January 1

Epiphany on January 6,

Good Friday on March 29,

Labour Day on May 1,

Assumption of the Virgin on August 15,

Spanish National Holiday on October 12,

All Saints’ Day on November 1,

Spanish Constitution Day on December 6,

Nativity of the Lord on December 25.

Extended Weekends And Regional Variations

This year, several holidays fall on either Monday or Friday, creating extended weekends. These include New Year’s Day (Monday), November 1 (Friday), and December 6 (Friday).

In regions celebrating Holy Thursday (March 28), a four-day weekend will be observed, extending to five days in the Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Navarra, the Basque Country, and La Rioja, as they also mark Easter Monday (April 1) as a holiday.

In Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, Castilla y Leon, Extremadura, Murcia, and Melilla, December 9 (Monday following the Immaculate Conception) will be a holiday.

Meanwhile, Cantabria, Galicia, Madrid, Navarra, and the Basque Country will observe July 25 (Santiago Apostol) as a holiday. Only Murcia and the Valencian Community will mark San Jose (March 19) as a holiday.

Special Arrangements In Selected Autonomous Communities

Each autonomous community in Spain also has the discretion to shift some public holidays. This year, Catalonia and the Valencian Community have added a recoverable paid holiday. Workers can enjoy this extra day off but must compensate for the lost working hours.

Specifically, Andalucia’s holidays include Andalucia Day on February 28, while the Balearic Islands celebrate Balearic Islands Day on March 1. The Valencian Community observes Valencian Community Day on October 9.

To summarize, 2024 brings a blend of traditional national holidays and regional variations, offering numerous opportunities for extended breaks throughout Spain.