Starlite plans a centre for large-scale concerts in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 12:22

New venue in Estepona Photo: Starlite Marbella

Starlite is planning a multi-purpose venue in Estepona with similar characteristics to the La Cantera de Nagüeles venue in Marbella, but with four times the capacity, which will allow it to host large concerts and have a stage for filming.

Located next to the Selwo Aventura Park and surrounded by green spaces, the future Starlite of Estepona will have an auditorium with a capacity for 15,000 people, (the Marbella venue has a capacity for 3,500), a hotel, a conference centre, a lake and an artificial quarry, a tribute to the original site where the festival was born.

The project will be built on just over 11 hectares, already owned by Starlite’s promoter, in an area known as La Panera and will include complementary facilities such as a dance and singing school, according toEstepona Town Hall, which has expressed its support for the project.

Unlike the one in Marbella, the facilities of the future Starlite Music World will be permanent and can be transformed to adapt to different events. The idea of its promoters is to expand what already exists in La Cantera to compete also at the level of large concerts. Starlite was a pioneer in bringing big music stars to the Costa del Sol but in recent years it has faced direct competition from festivals and venues with larger capacity such as Marenostrum Fuengirola, which started in 2016, or the festival at La Cala de Mijas, which started in 2022, with which it has had to compete for artists and audiences.

In order to provide the Costa del Sol with stages for filming, Estepona is also thinking of creating an audiovisual city in which different recording studios and sets will be set up, of between 1,500 and 3,000 square metres each, with warehouses for equipment and internal service areas.

The Starlite Music World, for which an investment of close to €300 million is estimated, bears a similarity to the future performing arts centre of the city of Málaga, the Sohrlin Andalucía, recently presented by Antonio Banderas and which will begin operating in March 2024.

Although it has been considered of strategic interest by the Junta de Andalucía and has the approval of the local administration, the Starlite project still needs to go through urban and environmental planning processes as well as addressing matters such as security, lighting, water and waste management, and the resolution of logistical issues such as transport.