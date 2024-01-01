By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 12:54

Lords of the Ring concert Photo: Lord of the Sound

Discover the magic of “The Lord of the Rings in Concert” with the Lords of the Sound Symphony Orchestra at the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones in Marbella on Wdnesday, April 10 at 8pm.

From the joyous melodies of the hobbits to the sinister sounds of Mordor, immerse yourself in the lyrical songs of the elves. Howard Shore’s award-winning music, written for the most famous film trilogy, is brought to new life, creating an unforgettable atmosphere of Middle-earth.

Lords of the Sound is a famous Ukrainian symphony orchestra that introduces a new orchestral culture with a modern flavour. At the beginning of 2014, the orchestra was founded by the band’s producer Andrii Novatorov.

Every year, the team grows very rapidly. The composition of the orchestra is talented young people who have passed the competitive selection and proved their right to work in one of the best European ensembles which provides high-quality sound in a spectacular show.

Join them on this two-hour musical journey and experience an authentic fantasy adventure. Tickets are available from the website