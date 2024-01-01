The Peasants at the Oscars

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 10:39

Oscar nominations Photo: Gazeta Wyborcza.pl

Poland’s entry for the Oscars brings together the work of a Nobel Prize-winning author and the team behind the previously Oscar-nominated hand-painted animation ‘Loving Vincent’ to provide a modern telling of a classic Polish story reports ‘Notes from Poland’.

A quarter of a million hours of work, 80,000 handmade frames produced from 3,000 paintings made by a hundred animators from Poland, Serbia, Lithuania and Ukraine. That was the effort that went into producing ‘The Peasants’, Poland’s entry for this year’s Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

The technique, which involves first shooting a traditional feature film with actors before the results are painted over by hand to resemble canvases, will be familiar to those who have seen ‘Loving Vincent’, the previous film by Polish-British couple DK Welchman (formerly known as Dorota Kobiela) and Hugh Welchman.

‘The Peasants’ is proving a hit with both critics and audiences, who greeted its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival with a standing ovation.

The film is “a ravishingly beautiful visual triumph”, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “The result is near hallucinatory in its effect, as if walking through an art museum filled with masterpieces that have lives of their own.”

We do not have long to wait to find out whether those at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are similarly enthused. Preliminary voting ended on December 18 and the official nominations for the 2024 Oscars will be announced on January 23.