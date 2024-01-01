Trending:

The Three Wise arrive by helicopter

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 12:57

Arriving by Helicopter Photo: Manilva Town Hall

The Three Wise Men from the East have contacted the Mayor of Manilva, Mario Jiménez, to welcome them and the local children on Thursday, January 5 at 11am at the fairgrounds.

They will arrive in the Guardia Civil helicopter to enjoy a Three Kings party at the fairgrounds.

The Town Hall invites families to spend a pleasant morning with Gaspar, Melchior and Balthazar. In the afternoon, the parade will take place in the 3 urban centres of Manilva.

