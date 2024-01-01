The Three Wise arrive by helicopter

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Arriving by Helicopter
Photo: Manilva Town Hall
The Three Wise Men from the East have contacted the Mayor of Manilva, Mario Jiménez, to welcome them and the local children on Thursday, January 5 at 11am at the fairgrounds.
They will arrive in the Guardia Civil helicopter to enjoy a Three Kings party at the fairgrounds.
The Town Hall invites families to spend a pleasant morning with Gaspar, Melchior and Balthazar. In the afternoon, the parade will take place in the 3 urban centres of Manilva.
