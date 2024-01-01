Thousands Travel to Fuente Alamo for Illegal Rave

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 20:57

Image: Shutterstock/Piotr Piatrouski

An estimated 5,000 party-goers descended upon the Fuente Álamo racing circuit in the Murcia Region, transforming it into a bustling hub for the New Year celebrations. People from various corners of Spain, France, Germany, and Italy breached the main gate’s lock to access the site, setting up tents, stages, and stalls selling beer, tomatoes, cheeses, and T-shirts.

The Freedom Party

This illegal bash resembled a remix of last year’s Granada rave. Participants claimed their actions were about exercising ‘freedom’ and disregarding any imposed rules, fostering an inclusive atmosphere. One attendee emphasised the event’s ethos of inclusivity, reflected in the diverse crowd, languages, and cultures present. Improvised trash bins and signs urging cleanliness dotted the scene, though local residents remained concerned about post-party cleanup.

A Calm and Diverse Gathering

Despite concerns, the atmosphere remained ‘calm,’ locals ventured from Fuente Álamo to witness the unusual festivity on the outskirts of their town, blending youthful energy with a sense of community curiosity.

While the average age ranged from 20 to 30, there were some characters in their 40s enjoying the pop-up New Year‘s party.

Authorities’ Concern and Planned Action

The absence of a police presence in the vicinity contrasted with the array of vehicles and reverberating music, evoking the ambiance of music festivals. Makeshift stages hosted DJs since the early arrivals on Friday night, only detected by the Guardia Civil on Sunday December 31 at noon.

Local authorities expressed profound concern over the unpermitted gathering, wondering how to intervene effectively. Law enforcement plans to begin identifying and penalising attendees within the compound starting Tuesday, January 2, dashing plans to continue the party until the Three Kings Celebration, in a bid to restore order after this unconventional start to 2024.

