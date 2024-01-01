Torremolinos surpasses 5 million overnight stays in its best November in history

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 12:17

Record numbers Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

The town recorded 60,353 travellers last month, 76% more than in the same period last year and 267,207 overnight stays, 52% more than in 2022. This also led to a 57% increase in the number of staff employed in the hotels.

The Mayor, Margarita del Cid, said that, “these figures are a reflection of the tourist leadership of our town thanks to the involvement and work of the whole sector which, together with the Town Hall, has managed to make the town more dynamic so that the tourist offer is maintained throughout the year”.

International tourism once again pushed up the November figures, with almost twice as many visitors as domestic tourism, with visitors from the United Kingdom standing out with 11,375 travellers. Thus, foreign tourists last month numbered 39,492 while national tourists amounted to 20,861, according to figures from the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalusia (IECA).

“These spectacular figures encourage us to continue promoting Torremolinos as an attractive, dynamic, vital destination which offers visitors more than traditional sun and beach”, said Del Cid.