Who remembers this viral photo of Malaga created by AI?

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 22:02

The viral photo that tricks the eye! Credit: Matias Zavia/Gliff

ONE thing that exploded into everyday life during 2023 is Artificial Intelligence.

From university students hiring robots to write their dissertations, to the world going crazy over turning our favourite photos into flattering cartoons, slowly this new technology is becoming a part of our everyday lives.

One such AI tool, Gliff, works by placing hidden words inside an image. This mobile phone app is what Malaga journalist, Matias Zavia, used to create this photo that immediately went viral last September, 2023.

The creation gained more than four million hits online, with people from all over the world raving at the talent shown. Comments including “the photographer is a genius”, and “absolutely incredible, tricked me!” were posted by people underneath the image.

However, as explained by the creator himself, it was mostly the work of the artificial intelligence available on the app. It is actually pretty simple to use, users just instruct the tool with what they want to write, in what font size and within a stated context, and the image will be generated, artificially! This viral image was a result of Matias requesting the word ‘Malaga’ and asking that it be in a beach setting.

‘The Malaga photo’ as it came to be known, was downloaded so many times on Gliff that the app surprisingly crashed on the first days of its launch.