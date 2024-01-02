3,200 people benefit from aid

By Kevin Fraser Park •
IN 2023 Torremolinos Council provided aid through projects including the Torremolinos Red Cross supermarket cards, the Más Vida Association of Torremolinos, the Emaus soup kitchen, or the special Christmas project of the Lions Club, among others who were principal beneficiaries.
Torremolinos Town Hall, through the Social Welfare delegation, allocated a total of €40,000 euros in aid to various associations and foundations with social purposes. 3,200 people will benefit from the aid that the Town Hall allocates to these associations with social aims.
The purpose of this aid is to collaborate with the social entities of the Third Sector that aim to improve the living conditions of people and families in Torremolinos who are vulnerable, at risk or socially excluded, by attending to basic needs in relation to food, housing, energy poverty, etc.
The aid covers up to 100% of expenses related to the purchase of food and basic necessities, energy poverty or housing.
